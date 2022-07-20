Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson to Co-Chair Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner

The Kering Foundation’s first-ever Caring for Women Dinner is set to raise funds for organizations that work to support those affected by gender-based violence. The dinner will take place on September 15 in New York City and will be hosted by Anderson Cooper.

Co-chaired by Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu and Gloria Steinem, all proceeds from the event will benefit three Kering Foundation partner organizations: the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), Ms. Foundation For Women and Global Fund For Women.

“Kering and its Houses stand in active opposition to all forms of violence against women and, now more than ever, the Kering Foundation is resolute in its mission to create a world where women can live freely in physical and psychological safety,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering as well as chairman of the Kering Foundation, said in a statement. “The Caring for Women Dinner represents a milestone in our 14-year history of partnering with front-line organizations that support women survivors to escape violence and rebuild their lives.”

The NNEDV is a leading voice for domestic violence victims and their advocates in the US, representing a network of 56 state and territorial coalitions that inform and support survivors of domestic violence. Funds raised at the dinner will support the WomensLaw Email Hotline and WomensLaw.org, two resources that help provide free legal information to survivors and inform millions of people on topics such as restraining orders, custody, divorce, immigration and gun laws.

The Ms. Foundation for Women invests in and strengthens the capacity of women-led grassroot organizations, advancing meaningful social, cultural and economic change for the lives of women. Funds raised will support the Girls of Color Initiative, which provides grantmaking, leadership development and capacity building to girls of color living under multiple systems of oppression and inequalities in the U.S.

Finally, the Global Fund for Women shifts resources and power toward women, girls, and all marginalized people worldwide. The dinner from Kering will support the Global Fund for Women Crisis Fund, which works directly with local feminist groups to address immediate needs like food, shelter and security.

More information about the dinner — including co-hosts, expected attendees, performances and other details — will be announced in the coming weeks.