‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14: The Top Five Queens Share Their Red Carpet Finale Looks

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” will crown its season 14 queen on Friday night, but for the first time ever, five will face off in the finale. They will each perform a solo number and then after a first-round elimination, the top two will face off in a lip sync battle.

Before the top five remaining queens, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill battle it out, they shared their finale red carpet looks.

Lady Camden is the first British queen to appear on the main show. She shared her red carpet look on social media, and she was not horsing around when she wrote, “What do gay horses eat? Sorry I was late I had to take the horse and carriage to the theater.”

Lady Camden is off to the races with her season 14 finale red carpet look VH1

Daya Betty’s red carpet look paid homage to the burlesque queens of the Las Vegas strip. The season 14 finalist wrote, “HATS what you get for waking up in VEGAS! ”

Daya Betty gives showgirl looks VH1

Angeria Paris Van Michaels went for a look that screamed, “The bigger, the better.” Van Michaels shared, “If it can fit through the doorway, I don’t want it! My first time on the red ‘pink’ carpet in my Vegas Showgirl Eleganza.”

Angeria’s showstopper VH1

Willow Pill, who proudly came out as trans on the show, served red and gold feathers on the carpet — and fans are probably still thinking about that iconic spaghetti bath. Does Willow Pill have what it takes to go all the way and become America’s next drag superstar?

Willow Pill’s dazzling showgirl VH1

Bosco’s look had elements of Maleficent meets Vegas glam as she walked the pink carpet before the finale taping at the Flamingo Las Vegas. Bosco wrote, “Thinking about the after-party when @thegigigoode asked me if I got FFS.”

Bosco meets Maleficent meets Vegas glam. VH1

Last season’s winner and reigning queen, Symone was also on hand, a dazzling lady in red, as she prepared to help crown “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 winner. Symone posted, “Took me a good ol’ visit over to the @rupaulsdragrace Grand Finale in Las Vegas, baby!”