Apple TV+ Scales Back ‘Physical’ Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere in Wake of Texas Shooting

Tuesday night’s red carpet premiere of “Physical” Season 2, starring Rose Byrne and Murray Bartlett, has been scaled back in the wake of today’s deadly shooting in Texas that left 18 students and one teacher dead.

“Out of respect for today’s tragedy in Texas, tonight’s screening of ‘Physical’ Season 2 will be a private event with no press,” reads an email sent to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon that was signed by the “Physical” cast and creative team. “We thank you for wanting to be there with us, and know that you join with us in our heartfelt support for all of the families affected by today’s event.”

In addition to Byrne and Bartlett, the guest list also includes co-stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba and Paul Sparks, as well as showrunner Annie Weisman and executive producers Marty Adelstein, Alissa Bachner and Becky Clements.

Meanwhile, the Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel tonight will go on as planned. A rep for the event confirmed the arrivals carpet will still take place, but the Texas shooting will be acknowledged during the evening’s program. Holly Robinson Peete hosts the ceremony, which will honor Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Clarkson, Elle Fanning, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Kaitlyn Dever, Tamron Hall and more.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that 18 students and one teacher were killed after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The governor also said that the 18-year-old suspect Salvador Romas is also dead. “It is believed that responding officers killed him,” Abbott said.