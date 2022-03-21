Oscars: Ultimate Party Guide 2022

Celebrate this year’s Oscars before, during and after the big night.

From Mindy Kaling to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, celerities and industry bosses will toast the nominees and winners of the 94th Academy Awards.

Pop that bubbly and shine those shoes because the fun is about to begin.

MARCH 22

Emily’s List

9:30 a.m.

This year’s theme is “The Collective Power of Women.” Panelists include Gloria Calderón Kellett, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Robin Theade, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass. Moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown.

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles

300 Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills

Oscar Week Events: Shorts

7 p.m.

Hosted by Academy Short Films and Feature Animation Branch Governor Jon Bloom.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater

8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

MARCH 23

South Asian Excellence in Film Party

5-8 p.m.

Hosts Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goyal and Shruti Ganguly toast “Flee,” “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” “Summer of Soul,” “The Long Goodbye,” “Three Songs for Benazir” and “Writing With Fire.”

United Talent Agency

9336 Civic Center Dr., Beverly Hills

Oscar Week Events: Documentaries

7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Academy Documentary Branch Governors Kate Amend, Jean Tsien and Roger Ross Williams.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater

8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

MARCH 24

Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

11 a.m.

Honorees include Nia Long, Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson and Chanté Adams. Damson Idris hosts.

Beverly Wilshire Hotel

9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

The Latinx House Pre-Oscars Lunch

Noon

Industry insiders and creatives, advocates and community members honor this year’s Latino nominees.

Issima

623 N. La Peer Dr., Los Angeles

The Future of Hollywood

6-9 p.m.

Celebrate with Vanity Fair and Lancôme. VF editor in chief Radhika Jones and Amanda Seyfried host. Cocktails by Tequila Don Julio.

Mother Wolf

1545 Wilcox Ave., Los Angeles

Oscar Wilde Awards

6:30-11 p.m.

U.S.-Ireland Alliance honors Dónall Ó Héalai, Kenneth Branagh, Adam McKay

and Jamie Dornan.

The Ebell of Los Angeles

743 S. Lucerne Blvd., Los Angeles

Oscar Week Events: International Feature Film

7:30 p.m.

Hosted by International Feature Film Award Executive Committee co-chairs Susanne Bier and Rajendra Roy.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater

8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

W’s Best Performances Issue Party

8 p.m.

Editor in chief Sara Moonves, Lynn Hirschberg and designer Nicolas Ghesquière host.

Gigi’s

904 N. Sycamore Ave., Los Angeles

MARCH 25

Governors Awards

4:30-8 p.m.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Board of Governors present Honorary Awards to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Danny Glover.

The Ray Dolby Ballroom

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

WIF Oscar Party

5-8 p.m.

Women in Film, Los Angeles, celebrates the 2022 female Oscar nominees. Hosted by H.E.R. and WIF board president emerita Cathy Schulman.

Bar Lis at the Thompson Hollywood

1541 Wilcox Ave., Los Angeles

“Ascension” Party

6:30-9:30 p.m.

MTV Documentary Films hosts cocktails for the Jessica Kingdon-directed doc.

The London Penthouse & Roofdeck

1020 N. San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles

CAA Party

8 p.m.

Some of the agency’s biggest names are also nominees, including Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Steven Spielberg, Penélope Cruz and Paul Thomas Anderson, so expect an A-list crowd.

San Vicente Bungalows

845 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood

eBay & GBK Brand Bar Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge!

Gifting suite for Oscar nominees and presenters includes luxury goods from Oris, Montblanc, TagHeuer, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta. Supports the American Red Cross efforts in Ukraine. Through March 26.

Beverly Wilshire Hotel Rose Garden

9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

MARCH 26

Oscar Week Events: Makeup and Hairstyling

2 p.m.

Hosted by Academy Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Governors Howard Berger, Bill Corso and Linda Flowers.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater

8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

Charles Finch and Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner

7:30 p.m.

13th annual A-list cocktail party and dinner.

The Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel

9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills

Oscar Week Events: Animated Features

7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Academy Short Films and Feature Animation Branch Governors Bonnie Arnold and Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater

8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills



MPTF Night Before Fundraiser

8 p.m.

Host committee includes Kenneth Branagh, Olivia Colman and Ed Sinclair, Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Paulette & Denzel Washington, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray, Marlee Matlin & Kevin Grandalski and Diane Warren

Fox Studios

10201 West Pico Blvd., Century City

MARCH 27

Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

3:30 p.m.

Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack co-host the 30th annual gala alongside David Furnish; Brandi Carlile performs. Elton John joins via live satellite from his concert in Lincoln, Neb.

West Hollywood Park

West Hollywood

Mercedes-Benz Viewing Party

4-10 p.m.

Guests get a first look at the Concept EQG, a near-production preview of an all-electric model variant of the iconic G-Class.

Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

300 S. Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills

Vanity Fair Dinner and After-Party

Dinner/4:30 p.m.; After-Party/8:30 p.m.

Chef Evan Funke of Mother Wolf and Felix designs the menu.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Governors Ball

Immediately following the Oscars

The Academy’s official afterparty. Menu designed by Wolfgang Puck in collaboration with Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro. Bubbly by Champagne Fleur de Miraval and vino from Francis Ford Coppola Wines. Mixologist Charles Joy curates a selection of Don Julio Tequila cocktails.

The Ray Dolby Ballroom

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

Guy Oseary Party

10 p.m.

The talent manager hosts his late-night bash into the wee hours.

Private residence

The Gold Party

11 p.m.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z host their VIP all-nighter.

Bar Marmont

8171 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles