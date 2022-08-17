Nia Long and Larenz Tate to Reunite for ‘Love Jones’ 25th Anniversary at 2022 CultureCon in NYC

For the fourth annual CultureCon presented by the Creative Collective NYC, renowned stars Nia Long and Larenz Tate will take the stage in a “Love Jones” reunion, marking the film’s 25th anniversary.

Long and Tate will headline a Creative Genius conversation — a mainstage dialogue celebrating some of the most impactful names in culture — on Saturday, Oct. 8, as part of the weekend’s festivities. Past creative genius speakers include Spike Lee, John Legend, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King and Sanaa Lathan.

Created by founder Imani Ellis, the Creative Collective NYC is a community dedicated to curating brave spaces for creatives of color.

In its fourth year, the organization’s marquee event went on tour, making stops in three major cities. In May, Stacey Abrams, Jay Ellis and Saucy Santana provided rare insights to the audience at the first conference stop in Atlanta. Guests also had the opportunity to attend several exciting activations, including a “Stranger Things” skating party in partnership with Netflix’s Strong Black Lead at Cascade, as well as an Instagram speakeasy party that included a performance by Mariah The Scientist. The tour then touched down in Los Angeles, celebrating Juneteenth with a special sneak peek of Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” plus Juneteenth-themed brunches and dinners, presented in partnership with LinkedIn and Beats.

As part of the CultureCon NYC run of events, the week’s programming includes exclusive screenings, networking events and activations for creatives and young professionals of color all leading up to the big conference day. Split between two stages — the Culture Stage, where larger-than-life creative forces inspire the community, and the Creator Workshop Stage, where creatives can come and learn specific skills — guests will be able to attend conversations hosted by power players like HBO Max, Meta, Netflix and Google, among others. Additionally, guests can visit the Activation Alley, where brand partners build bespoke and immersive activations while also looking to recruit diverse and multi-faceted talent. The Small Business Market, which empowers guests to shop from Black and Brown-owned brands, will also be featured in the Activation Alley.