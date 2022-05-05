Must Attend: Variety’s Calendar of Events

Check out Variety’s Must Attend calendar of events.

May 5, Thursday

Deborah Roberts and Lesley Stahl are among the guests at the New York City Ballet’s Spring Gala.

David H. Koch Theater, New York

Paul Raci, Ryan O’Connell, Phil Lord and Chris Miller present at the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Awards ceremony.

Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City

Variety’s Power of Women New York honors Venus Williams, Amanda Seyfried, Drew Barrymore, Queen Latifah, Camila Cabello and Kim Cattrall.

The Glasshouse, New York

May 6, Friday

Ariana DeBose presents the Excellence in Media Award to Judith Light at the GLAAD Media Awards; Wilson Cruz is recognized with the Vito Russo Award. Hosts are Peppermint and Peloton instructor and “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Cody Rigsby.

New York Hilton Midtown

The Little Market co-founders Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla host a pre-Mother’s Day brunch.

Issima, West Hollywood

May 7, Saturday

“Queer Eye” hosts Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness attend an FYC screening of Season 6 of their Netflix makeover show.

Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood

May 8, Sunday

A reception for “Keeping Company With Sondheim,” a doc about director Marianne Elliott’s production of “Company,” is followed by a special screening of the film.

Taglialatella Galleries, New York

Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden participate in a Q&A following a screening of Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses.”

Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood

May 9, Monday

Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter and Johnny Sibilly premiere Season 2 of HBO Max’s “Hacks.”

DGA Theater, Hollywood

Hulu’s “Candy” kicks off with stars Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza.

El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba and Paramount global president and CEO Bob Bakish are honored at The Actors Fund Gala.

Paramount, Hollywood