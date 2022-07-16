Louis Vuitton Opens Men’s Store on Rodeo Drive

California’s first Louis Vuitton men’s store has landed in Beverly Hills. The French fashion house’s two-floor stand-alone boutique, at 420 N. Rodeo Dr., opens July 16 and will feature items from the Fall-Winter 2022 Collection designed by late men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh. On-site stamping offers personalization of leather goods, and the fragrance counter features custom engraving of cologne bottles.

Watches, luggage, home furnishings, portable lighting, skateboards, yoga mats, ping pong paddles and leather flowers, are also offered at the store. A blue LV foosball table sits center stage on the top floor. The massive “Giant Man” sculpture from Abloh in a handstand position, greets shoppers just a few feet from the front door.

The opening comes ahead of L.V.’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition, which features trunks designed by bold- faced names including Frank Gehry, Gloria Steinem and artist Alex Israel in celebration of what would have been founder Vuitton’s 200th birthday. Starting July 29, the trunks will be displayed at 428 N. Rodeo Dr., the space that once hosted Louis Vuitton X, and auctioned off by Sotheby’s for charity.

In May, Nicolas Ghesquière staged LV’s Cruise 2023 fashion show at the Salk Institute in San Diego. The star-studded front row included Ana de Armas, Emma Roberts, Chloë Grace Moretz, Billie Lourde, sisters Iris and Maude Apatow and their mom Leslie Mann, Phoebe Dynevor and Miranda Kerr.

The house also produced a private shopping event in September at Goya Studios in Hollywood, where clients were invited to shop while also having the chance to get a looks at dresses and ensembles worn by Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Regina King and Maria Bakalova.