Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Pride Parade to Leave WeHo for Hollywood

The Los Angeles Pride Parade will take place on Jun. 12 in Hollywood, nonprofit organizers Christopher Street West announced on Tuesday.

With the return of an in-person parade this year, LA Pride will be making a move from West Hollywood, which has hosted the event for the majority of its decades-run, to Hollywood, the site of the very first protest organized by Christopher Street West in 1970. According to a statement from the organization, the choice was made as a way to both honor the history of LA Pride and recognize community members who have been underserved and unrepresented by past pride events.

LA Pride, the second largest pride parade in the U.S., has been on a two-year hiatus since the pandemic begun. As a result, the event canceled its in-person 50-year anniversary in 2020. Christopher Street West instead launched digital initiatives for Pride Month, including a virtual special that aired on ABC7 and an initiative with iHeart Media stations located in the city. Both partners will continue to broadcast programming celebrating pride month this June in partnership with the non-profit.

“LA Pride is thrilled to come together this year to commemorate the historic anniversary at the parade’s first and original location,” Christopher Street West vice president of programs and initiatives Gerald Garth said in a statement. “As a mission-driven and community-centered non-profit organization, CSW recognizes that LGBTQ+ experiences of Los Angeles are broader than just one neighborhood. Considering feedback gathered since the pandemic began, we are committed to creating experiences and access to our entire community, including many of those who have been most underserved and underrepresented. That said, we’re also continuing conversations with various community stakeholders.”

However, West Hollywood pride events will continue with WeHo Pride weekend being celebrated June 3 through June 5 in West Hollywood Park.