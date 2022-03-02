Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack to Host Elton John Oscar Party

Lady Gaga may not have been nominated for an Oscar for her work in “House of Gucci,” but that doesn’t mean she won’t be busy the night of the big show.

Gaga has signed on to co-host the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party alongside Billy Porter, Eric McCormack and David Furnish. The annual event returns as an in-person gala in West Hollywood Park on March 27.

“Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack are not only amazingly talented, but have greatly contributed to LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion in entertainment – both on screen and in music,” Furnish, who is chairman of the foundation, said in a statement Wednesday morning. “I’m honored to have this group to join me on stage in West Hollywood Park to advocate for all marginalized groups affected by HIV.”

As previously announced, Brandi Carlile will perform during the evening. Since its launch in 1992, the viewing party has raised more than $86 million for the HIV/AIDS community.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to co-host Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party and to commemorate the Foundation’s impact on the HIV/AIDS community for the past three decades,” Billy Porter said. “This is a cause that is deeply personal for me and I am committed to supporting incredible organizations like Elton John AIDS Foundation with the hope of helping others through their journeys.”

The foundation will host an Instagram Live conversation today at @EJAF at 8:45 a.m. with Porter and Furnish.

“At a time when equal rights continue to be threatened all over the world, it’s more important than ever that we come together to raise funds towards the fight against HIV/AIDS, and share a few laughs along the way – I can’t wait to join my dear friend David Furnish on stage,” McCormack said.