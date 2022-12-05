LA3C Festival Announces Food Vendors Including Gogo’s Tacos, Prince Street Pizza and Ramen Hood

A robust lineup of food options for this weekend’s LA3C festival in Los Angeles has been announced. Festgoers watching acts including Snoop Dogg and Maluma can choose from vendors representing a wide array of cultures that make up the L.A. food scene. The two-day festival sponsored by Penske Media takes place Saturday and Sunday at L.A. State Historic Park.

Mexican options include Gogo’s Tacos, vegan offerings from Cena Vegan, birria from Cerda Vega and Ridges Churro Bar. New York’s Prince Street Pizza and smashburgers from Love Hour.

More than 20 food and beverage vendors will also include artisan boba from Lil’ Bobacita, dim sum from All Dat Dim Sum, specialty coffee from Tepito Coffee, Middle Eastern specialties from The Middle Feast and Korean dishes from Bulgogi Grill Truck. Stella Artois beer will present a special frites truck.

“For the festival’s first edition, we have curated a food lineup that speaks to every corner of LA, a mix of vibrant food matched with individuals who are giving back to their communities. I’m excited for LA3C attendees to experience the best and various cuisines of LA including fruit and taco stands, burger joints, noodle bowls, paletas, and more,” said Manolo Lopez, LA3C’s Food Curator. “Food has the power to connect people, and we’re proud to see our vision to bring different communities together at the festival come to life.”

During the festival, Facebook will be hosting onsite culinary experiences featuring local celebrity chefs.

Featured vendors include:

· All Dat Dim Sum – Fast-casual concept specializing in serving fresh and authentic dim sum

· Cena Vegan – Plant-based / vegan Mexican street food

· Cerda Vega – Mexican/American owned modern day birrieria

· Event Specialists – Specialty churro cart

· Gogo’s Tacos – Street tacos inspired by the flavors of the city and served on a tortilla

· Heritage LA – An organic, heirloom and local Modern American/Mexican cuisine truck with a farm to table theme

· Lettuce Feast – LA’s first Black-owned vegan fried chicken food truck

· Lil’ Bobacita – Local LA vendor serving modern Taiwanese boba

· Los Angeles Pizzeria Co. – Homegrown LA catering company revolutionizing wood-fire pizza

· Love Hour – Smashburger pop-up that serves some of thinnest, crispiest patties in town

· Prince Street Pizza – Family-based pizza company that started in New York known for its Neapolitan Rounds and Sicilian Square pizzas

· Ramen Hood – Vegan ramen dishes from “Top Chef” winner IIan Hall

· Ridges Churro Bar – Dessert bar on wheels serving unique churros and ice cream

· Tepito Coffee – Rooted in Mexico and crafted In L.A., Tepito Coffee is building a bridge between Mexico and East Los Angeles, one origin, one coffee, one person at a time

· The Berlin Truck – Creative gourmet truck serving German style sausages and grilled cheese

· The Middle Feast – Middle Eastern food with an Asian and Mexican twist from Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” winner and LA native Tommy Marudi

· Vchos Truck – Pupuseria food truck serving traditional Salvadorian food