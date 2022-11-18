Oscar Hopefuls, Star Couples and Kid Laroi Mingle at GQ Men of the Year Bash

Good men were not in short supply Thursday night, as GQ magazine once again invaded West Hollywood for its annual Men of the Year celebration.

At the top of the Sunset Strip, the Edition Hotel played host in its lobby restaurant and adjoined garden, where impossibly chic guests rubbed shoulders. The event offers some of the best people watching on the social calendar and this year did not disappoint.

Oscar hopeful Brendan Fraser and actor-producer-director Zoë Kravitz both turned up in support of their GQ covers, flanked by notable people from film, TV, fashion, sports and music.

Early arrivals chatting with GQ global editorial director Will Welch included “Abbot Elementary” favorites Janelle James and Tyler James Williams, besuited comedian Hasan Minhaj, social media satire star Benito Skinner and Olympic gold medalist and budding actor Chloe Kim.

Hip hop heavyweights RZA, Pusha T, Hit-Boy, G-Eazy and Saweetie all came through, orbiting around colleagues like James Blake, Finneas, Miguel, Diplo and Phoebe Bridgers. Prize for biggest social butterfly easily went to Charlie Puth, who introduced himself to many of the women there to celebrate. He also chatted up Skinner about his forthcoming Amazon Prime Video series “Overcompensating.”

Star couples made a strong show throughout the evening. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker roamed the restaurant patio locked in each other’s arms and (very on brand) not shy with PDA. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly grabbed a booth and sat with the reality star and her drummer husband over sushi and hors d’oeuvres. Nearby, Emmy-winning couple Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs of “Hacks” huddled with friends. “Bros” stars Billy Eichner and Luke MacFarlane (not a real life couple, but on screen) towered among many short kings in the crowd.

The evening capped off with a surprise performance from The Kid Laroi, who belted out an acoustic version of his Justin Bieber-featured hit “Stay.” The 19-year-old Australian swept in through a side entrance with the biggest entourage we’ve seen in some time. Behind every great man are three security guards, a manager, a best friend and a bystander Googling “Kid Laroi” and feeling very old.