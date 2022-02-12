Inside Kanye West’s Surprise Appearance at ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Screening in Hollywood

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at a preview of the Netflix docuseries “Jeen-Yuhs” at Citizen News in Hollywood on Friday night.

Celebs in the 300-strong audience at the Super Bowl Weekend event included Taraji P. Henson, Offset, Usher and Roddy Rich and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. and co-president Valeisha Butterfield Jones.

West arrived at about 8:15. He made a beeline to the screening, which had started about 15 minutes earlier. A staffer brought him a chair to watch from a front corner of the room.

After the screening, West hugged co-directors Coodie and Chike.