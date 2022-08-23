Justin Timberlake to Perform at Children’s Hospital L.A. Gala Hosted by Chris Pine and Dad Robert

Justin Timberlake will perform live at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Oct. 8, with Chris Pine and his father, Robert Pine, serving as the evening’s co-hosts. The gala, which will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, will raise money for the hospital to provide critical care to pediatric patients.

At the event, Panda Express and philanthropists Kristin and Jeff Worthe will all receive the Courage to Care Award, which recognizes individuals and organizations with exemplary humanitarian efforts in child care. Past honorees include Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pau Gasol, Jimmy Kimmel, Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman, Costco Wholesale, The Los Angeles Kings and The Walt Disney Company.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to hold this meaningful event for the first time since 2018,” Paul S. Viviano, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles president and CEO, said in a statement. “We will honor these compassionate and generous champions of children for their philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. We will also pay tribute to our frontline clinical team members and philanthropists who help us fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for children.”

Panda Express, the largest Asian dining chain in the U.S. and the largest American Chinese concept in the world, is a longtime Children’s Hospital Los Angeles corporate partner and the gala’s title sponsor. Since 1999, the company’s philanthropic arm, Panda Cares, has contributed more than $282 million and numerous volunteer hours to various charitable organizations. Upwards of $21 million has been raised for the hospital through Panda Cares, and in 2020, the foundation pledged another $20 million to create the Panda Cares Center of Hope at CHLA.

Kristin and Jeff Worthe, longtime supporters of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, have been invaluable assets to the hospital. They were instrumental in the hospital’s Living Proof campaign and were founding members of the Children’s Fund 100. Both also served on the hospital’s former Heart Institute campaign committee, and Jeff most recently served as chair of the board of directors. He currently serves on the CHLA Foundation Board of Trustees.