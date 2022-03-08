Justin Bieber: Inside Sandals Resorts’ Star-Studded Party at L.A. Concert

As Justin Bieber crooned from the Crypto.com Arena stage on Monday night, Sandals Resorts hosted an exclusive event at the venue’s Hyde Lounge.

Actors including Ben Feldman, Josh Henderson, Emily Osment and Olivia Holt turned out alongside a veritable gaggle of Bachelor Nation stars to take in the first L.A. stop of Bieber’s Justice Tour.

In true Sandals fashion, tropical-inspired specialty drinks “Jammin’ in Jamaica” and “Catch me in Curaçao” were served up alongside a luxe buffet.

After a rousing opening performance from Jaden Smith, “Bachelor” couple Katie Thurston and John Hersey cozied up on a couch to watch Bieber’s romantic rendition of “Somebody.” On the other side of the lounge, fellow franchise stars Mike Johnson, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Cassie Randolph danced the night away.

Lala Kent and Katie Thurston Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

Meanwhile, “Dancing with the Stars” performers Valentine Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy got their groove on alongside “Vanderpump Rules” stars Lala Kent and Katie Thurston.

Guests were treated to a picture-perfect view of the high-energy concert, during which Bieber welcomed “Intentions” and “Don’t Go” collaborators Quavo and Don Toliver to perform alongside him. The “Ghost” singer also brought out his “favorite artist in the world,” Leon Bridges, to belt out his hit “River.”

Olivia Holt Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

Bieber ended his set by dedicating the song “Anyone” to wife Hailey Bieber as photos of the couple appeared on the big screens behind him.

The Sandals event’s guest list also included Garcelle Beauvais, Gilles Marini, “Black-ish” star Marcus Scribner, “Bel Air’s” Jordan L. Jones, “Outer Banks” actor Austin North, “Raising Dion’s” Alisha Wainwright and “Dancing with the Stars” fixture Carrie Ann Inaba.