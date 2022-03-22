John Mulaney, Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler to Perform at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival

Just For Laughs, the world’s largest annual comedy festival, has announced a new slate of performers for its upcoming 40th anniversary festival.

“We are overjoyed to be able to bring the preeminent Just For Laughs Festival back to Montréal this summer, for a historic milestone festival” Just For Laughs president Bruce Hills said in a statement on Tuesday. “We share in the world’s heaviness right now, and as leaders in the comedy industry, we are hopeful that we can provide some much-needed levity and premium quality laughter for all audiences, industry and artists planning to gather in Montréal this July.”

The festival has announced that John Mulaney, Hasan Minhaj, Tommy Tiernan, Vir Das, Celeste Barber and Neal Brennan will perform concert shows during the festival. In addition, comedians Patton Oswalt, Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy, Iliza Shlesinger, Marc Maron, Russell Peters, Hannah Gadsby and Ronny Chieng will host galas that will take place throughout the festival. These announcements follow the news that Kevin Hart and Bill Burr will headline the festival with arena shows. In addition to the events headlined by major comedians, Just For Laughs also announced several club shows that will feature a variety of special guest performers. Information about the announced events, including times and venues, can be found below.

Produced by the Just For Laughs Group, the Just For Laughs festival regularly attracts more than 2 million attendees. The event has served as a launching pad for the careers of many notable comedians, including Hart, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Kumail Nanjiani, Ali Wong and Pete Davidson. This year will mark the first in-person Just For Laughs festival since 2019.

The Just For Laughs festival will take place July 13-31 in Montréal. Pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday, and tickets will be made available to the public starting March 25.

GALAS

The Chelsea Handler Gala – Thursday, July 28 2022 | Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts | 7:00 p.m.

The Jo Koy Gala – Thursday, July 28 2022 | Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts | 9:45 p.m.

The Iliza Shlesinger Gala – Friday, July 29 2022 | Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts | 9:45 p.m.

The Russell Peters Gala – Sunday, July 31 2022 | Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts | 7:00pm

The Hannah Gadsby Gala – Wednesday, July 27 2022 | Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts | 8:00pm

The Ronny Chieng Gala – Sunday, July 31 2022 | Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts | 9:45pm

The Patton Oswalt Gala – Friday, July 29 2022 | Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts | 7:00pm

The Marc Maron Gala – Saturday, July 30 2022 | Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts | 7:00pm

CONCERT SHOWS

John Mulaney: “From Scratch” – Thursday, July 28 2022 | Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts | 7:00pm

Hasan Minhaj: “The King’s Jester” – Friday, July 29 2022 | Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts | 7:00pm

Tommy Tiernan: “Tomfoolery” – Monday, July 25 through Saturday, July 30 2022 | Gesù | 7:00pm

Vir Das: “Wanted World Tour” – Friday, July 29 2022 | L’Olympia | 7:00pm

Celeste Barber: “Fine, Thanks.” – Thursday, July 28 2022 | L’Olympia | 9:30pm

Neal Brennan: “Unacceptable” – Tuesday, July 26, Thursday, July 28, Saturday, July 30 2022 | Gesù | 9:30pm

CLUB SERIES

Just For The Culture – Wednesday, July 13 through Sunday, July 17 and Wednesday, July 20 through Thursday, July 28, 2022 | Club Soda & MTELUS

Just for The Culture (formerly known as The Ethnic Show) is a complete celebration of diversity, inclusion, and funny people. You’ll laugh as a variety of comedians take the stage to talk from their perspective about what culture means to them. Hosted by Alonzo Boden, featuring Dave Merheje, Paul Rabliauskas, Debra DiGiovanni, Jessica Kirson, Sheng Wang and Yannis Pappas.

The Nasty Show- Wednesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 26 through Thursday, July 28, 2022 | MTELUS

The Nasty Show is back and will be hands-down the filthiest show of the entire festival. Prepare yourself for a night of kill-or-be-killed comedy featuring some of comedy’s dirtiest minds, and see for yourself why this is one of the festival’s longest-running shows. Hosted by the one and only Big Jay Oakerson with more artists to be announced soon.

Brit(ish)- Wednesday, July 27 through Saturday, July 30 | L’Astral | 7:00pm

Back for another year at Just For Laughs Montréal, Brit(ish) boasts a lineup of some of the funniest comedians from across the pond. Featuring special guest, Dara Ó Briain and a whole lineup of other performers to be announced soon.

Midnight Surprise- Wednesday, July 27 through Saturday, July 30 | L’Astral | 11:59pm

The show is at midnight… the rest is a surprise! Hailed as one of the festival’s most popular series, audiences sell out each performance eager to find out which all-star comedians will be popping in for a surprise set. Previous guests have included Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, and so many more.