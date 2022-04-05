Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Celebrate ‘Take Me Out’ Broadway Opening Night

Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson celebrated the Broadway opening for “Take Me Out” on Monday evening in New York at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.

A revival of the 2003 Tony-winning best play, headlined by Williams, Ferguson and Patrick J. Adams, “Take Me Out” is the third of 19 new shows that will open this month, continuing the march of star-driven offerings in Broadway’s first regular season since its return after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Williams, who’s best known for his television role on “Grey’s Anatomy,” makes his Broadway debut with the revival.

“I have never done a play before,” he told Variety wryly at the opening night after-party, still buzzing from the rise of a standing ovation. “As a performer, I feel more emotionally evolved than I was a few years back — able and vulnerable and understanding of myself and my feelings.” This was necessary, he said, to play a baseball player with a stunning revelation.

“Take Me Out” tells of fictional MLB star Darren Lemming — Grecian in his godly athletic powers — who comes out as gay to his team, disrupting the dynamics of his clubhouse and exposing searing prejudices among his teammates. His timid, decidedly un-Grecian business manager, Mason, played by Ferguson, becomes an unexpected confidant. Both gay, they grapple with leaving community to find oneself, in Darren’s case, and finding community from loneliness, in Mason’s.

It should shock no one that the revival, directed by nine-time Tony nominee Scott Ellis, is yet painfully contemporary.

“If you take this play to many places in the United States, it would be shocking,” Ellis told Variety at the party, held at Yard House. “That’s sort of sad, in a way. We live in New York, and we forget that we’re not in the places where this play is, still, a radical act.”

In “Take Me Out,” a baseball clubhouse — a shrine to Americanism and traditional masculinity — is thus the perfect stage to disrupt the body politic. So much of the play is about the way American men take queerness to be an affront to their own security. That’s why, famously, “Take Me Out” features its cast in the nude, often showering together on stage. A gesture to depict how Darren’s revelation has changed the sexual politics of the clubhouse, it’s also a powerful theatricalization of insecurity. “What do we do now with our stray homosexual impulses?” one player laments after Darren’s coming out.

In its 2002 debut, when homosexuality was still criminal in parts of the country, the Richard Greenberg-penned play’s themes reflected a more general conversation about gay rights. Today, the conversation is more nuanced, as legislation like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill positions itself as a lone stopgap to protect the conditioning of American children against queerness.

“I think, Jesus Christ, we’re still so far away,” Ellis concluded, having to say nothing more.

It’s a disservice to “Take Me Out,” however, to assign the play a common didacticism, something Ferguson stressed at the opening night party.

“It’s a play that we’re viewing through a different lens. Sure, it’s about baseball, but it’s really about relationships,” Ferguson told Variety. “It’s about relationships between gay men, the gulf that can exist between someone like Mason and Darren. There are issues we’re discussing in our own community now which are new, about if we have community at all. Mason and Darren’s relationship is evidence of that.”

As Mason says when first meeting Darren, offering a line that has aged incredibly well, “You’ve done a very wonderful thing for a community to which neither of us belongs, but with which we will both, inevitably, be associated.”

“Take Me Out” was initially expected to open on Broadway in 2020, but, like many shows returning this season, was delayed by the pandemic. In the interval, Ferguson produced a documentary about theater.’s closure with husband Justin Mikita, a project he teased to Variety at the party. Audiences should expect to catch the documentary, “Broadway Rising,” this upcoming summer film festival season.

“We follow a stage door guy from ‘Jagged Little Pill.’ We follow costume designers and dry cleaners in the Bronx who clean the costume. Patti LuPone is a part of it, too,” he said. “It’s about the entire community, how many jobs were put on hold, the resilience of the community, and our fight to get back on stage.”