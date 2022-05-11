‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Author Jenny Han to Headline Amazon ‘Voices’ API History Month Event

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Amazon has announced the first in-person installment of its Voices series, featuring a conversation with “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” author and screenwriter Jenny Han.

Han, whose series adaptation of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” launches June 17 on Prime Video, will sit for a for a wide-ranging discussion about her New York Times bestselling books moderated by journalist Dino Ray Ramos (The Diaspora Times). The three-hour event, titled “Voices: Asian & Pacific Islander Representation in Film & Media,” will take place on May 19 from 4-7 p.m. PT and feature remarks from Amazon Studios executives Albert Cheng, COO, and Latasha Gillespie, Global Head of DEI, followed by a reception.

Developed by Amazon Studios’ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team, this event is the eighth installment in the series, which explores the history and data of inequities in Hollywood, and ways we can change exclusionary narratives and amplify talent.

“We started VOICES a year ago as a way to celebrate and amplify API voices in the Entertainment Industry,” Gillespie said. “It was important that we continued those conversations over the past year to amplify and celebrate other historically marginalized communities.”

Amazon’s Voices program launched in May 2021 with the aforementioned virtual event centered on Asian and Pacific Islander representation. Subsequent events have focused on LGBTQ+, Latine, Black, Indigenous, and the neurodivergent communities.

“Voices: Asian & Pacific Islander Representation in Film & Media” will be recorded and made accessible on Amazon Live and Prime Video’s YouTube channel on Friday, May 27 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.