H.E.R. to Co-Host Women in Film Oscar Party

Academy Award winner H.E.R. will co-host this year’s Women in Film (WIF) pre-Oscars party with producer and the organization’s board president emerita Cathy Schulman.

The 15th annual event will take place on March 25 at Bar Lis at the Thompson Hollywood hotel.

The party honors all 60 women who have been nominated for an Academy Award this year.

H.E.R. earned her first Oscar last year for original song for “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.” She is set to make her acting debut as Squeak in the feature adaptation of “The Color Purple” movie musical. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the movie is currently shooting in Atlanta.

Founded in 1973 as Women in Film, Los Angeles, WIF advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries, to achieve parity and transform culture. Membership is open to all screen industry professionals.

This year’s Oscar party is presented by sponsors Max Mara, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty and Heineken. Additional support comes from IMDbPro and Tequila Don Julio.

Mercedes-Benz has also announced that its annual Oscar viewing party will return this year as an in-person event at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills. The evening will include a first look at the EGQ, the car company’s new electric G-Wagon.

In the past, the Mercedes guest list has included Jon Hamm, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland and Jamie Foxx.

The 94th Oscars, co-hosted by Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, will take place on March 27. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center.