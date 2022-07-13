Nina West, Ashley Eckstein to Host Her Universe Fashion Show at Comic-Con

For the first time since 2019, the Her Universe Fashion Show is happening in-person at San Diego Comic-Con.

On July 21, SDCC will host the 8th annual Her Universe Fashion Show, a competition featuring coture looks inspired by pop culture franchises. The show features 26 designers competing for the chance to design a collection with Her Universe for Hot Topic.

This year’s show is hosted by founder Ashley Eckstein, best known as the voice of Asoka Tano in various “Star Wars” projects, as well as drag queen Nina West. The judging panel includes the winners of the 2021 virtual competition, Teighlor Johnson, Skyler Barrett and Vivien Lee, as well as fashion industry professionals Elena Vrska and Mallory Leveille. Two prizes will be given out, one by the panel and one by the audience. This year’s theme is “Coming Home,” to celebrate the return of an in-person Comic-Con following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“After three years away, I am overjoyed for our event to return in person,” Eckstein said in a statement. “We chose this year’s theme because San Diego Comic Con is not only the home of our fashion show, it is truly a home for me and the fans. We have an amazing group of designers this year and I can’t wait to share the stage with my dear friend Nina West. This will be a celebration you won’t want to miss.”

The Her Universe Fashion Show is presented by Her Universe and Hot Topic. The event will be held at the Harbor Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel during the first day of Comic-Con. The event is free for all San Diego Comic-Con attendees.

Bad Bunny to Plays Ball

Bad Bunny, Bryan Cranston, Simu Liu, J.K. Simmons, Chloe Kim and JoJo Siwa will be among the players at the 2022 MGM Rewards MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will be followed by a performance from Becky G during the All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert. The festivities coincide with this year’s MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard, taking place July 19.

Carousel of Hope Honors Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton will receive the Brass Ring Award at the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball. The event, which raises awareness and funds for clinical care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, returns in-person at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 8. Previous Brass Ring recipients include George Clooney, Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Jane Fonda and Hillary Clinton. This year’s gala is presented by Dexcom with sponsorship support from American Airlines, the Beverly Hilton and Marlyn and Robert Day.