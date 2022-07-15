New Heimat Gym Is Made for Hollywood

Getting in shape in Los Angeles just got a lot more luxurious with the opening of Heimat, RSG Group’s five-floor, 75,000-square-foot gym and spa complex on La Brea Avenue. The monthly rate is about $350 and gives members access to an abundance of free weights, machines and cardio equipment — as well as classes including spinning, boxing, boot camp, barre, dance cardio, Kinesis, TRX, yoga and Pilates.

“Los Angeles to us is one of the most competitive fitness markets in the world,” RSG Group North America CEO Sebastian Schoepe tells Variety. “It’s the birthplace of physical fitness, and a lot of trends have started in L.A. … We created Heimat to disrupt what people thought a fitness club could be. Whereas most gyms connect with their members by preaching sacrifice and discipline to reach their goals, Heimat takes a more holistic approach.”

Heimat

A rooftop pool features a Jacuzzi, an outdoor bar and views of the Hollywood Hills. The spa offers hydrafacials, nail care, massages and IV wellness treatments, and the locker rooms are designed with marble, brass accents and mood lighting. There are also several private workspaces that can be reserved in advance.

The 5,000-square-foot Mother Tongue restaurant, which is open to non-members, is from Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina. Murals throughout the 1930s building were commissioned from artists such as Albert Macias, Jessalyn Brooks and Sophie Dherbecourt.

With Netflix and Sirius offices and the Paramount lot nearby, expect a big industry presence. Is it any surprise that the spinning studio can be easily transformed into a screening room? 960 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles