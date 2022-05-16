Robin Roberts to Be Honored by Covenant House (EXCLUSIVE)

Robin Roberts will be honored by Covenant House with this year’s Beacon of Hope Award.

The “Good Morning America” host will be recognized by the organization, which fights youth homelessness and trafficking, at the Night of Covenant House Stars Gala on May 23 at Chelsea Industrial in New York City.

The evening, which will also celebrate Covenant House’s 50th anniversary, will include a performance from Darren Criss and appearances by Audra McDonald, The Kid Mero, Jason Ralph, Krysta Rodriguez and John Dickerson.

“Over the past two years, Covenant House has remained open 24/7 in 33 cities across six countries,” Covenant House president Kevin Ryan said in a statement on Monday morning. “While the pandemic introduced new challenges, we stayed committed to helping homeless youth in any way that we could. Last year, we provided 690,000 nights of housing to youths around the world and are committed to continue Rising to Tomorrow.

“Night of Covenant House Stars has always been an incredible evening where we bring together our biggest supporters and showcase why our work remains critical in cities around the globe,” he said. “This event ensures that we can continue to make a difference for homeless youth and rise to any challenges that come our way. We are grateful to be supported by some of entertainment’s biggest stars and look forward to celebrating together in-person.”

The gala’s proceeds will go directly to food, clothing, healthcare, education, job training, and short and long-term housing for youth overcoming homelessness at Covenant House across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.