Frieze Los Angeles 2022: Art Fair Event Guide

International contemporary art fair Frieze Los Angeles descends upon the city with its third edition, bringing together more than 100 local and internationally renowned galleries for a series of events held around town and at the fair’s new Beverly Hills location at 9900 Wilshire Blvd.

Here’s what to expect.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Outland, Rhizome and Friends With Benefits Rooftop Party

Newly launched digital art platform Outland teams up with Rhizome and Friends With Benefits for discussions and a rooftop party. NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., 7-11 p.m.

Prada Mode Los Angeles Social Club

Prada Mode Los Angeles brings its traveling members-only social club back to Los Angeles for the seventh year, including an immersive installation by artist Martine Syms. Also Feb. 17. Genghis Cohen, 740 N. Fairfax Ave., 10 a.m.-2 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Bisquit & Dubouché VIP Reception

Bisquit & Dubouché hosts a VIP reception to fete Jillian Mayer’s first fully immersive glass installation, “Glass Room,” with music curated by DJ Mei Kwok. Cognac Maison’s Frieze Los Angeles Lounge, 9900 Wilshire Blvd., 10 a.m.

ARTnews Cocktail Party

ARTnews hosts an intimate cocktail party and discussion about this year’s Frieze. The Terrace at Bar Lis, Thompson Hollywood, 1541 Wilcox Ave., 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Atra USA Private Lunch

Atra USA celebrates Andreas Diaz Andersson’s “Hall of Mirrors” exhibit with a private lunch at a residence in Beachwood Canyon. 12-3 p.m.

Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award Ceremony

The Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award announces a winner, who will receive a fellowship with Ghetto Film School and a $10,000 prize. Jury members include Christine Y. Kim, Julius Onah and Kehinde Wiley. Deutsche Bank Lounge, 9900 Wilshire Blvd., 6 p.m.