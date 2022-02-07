Elton John’s Oscar Party Returns as In-Person Event, Brandi Carlile to Perform

Elton John is back.

The legendary rocker and his husband David Furnish’s annual Oscar viewing party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation will return as an in-person event on March 27 after going virtual last year due to the pandemic. The AIDS organization announced Monday morning that Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will perform during the festivities, which take place in West Hollywood Park.

“David and I are so grateful to celebrate 30 years of the foundation and especially grateful to Brandi Carlile and the many fabulous guests supporting us for another magnificent night in West Hollywood Park,” John said in a statement. “Our success reflects the passion, commitment and generosity of our supporters. Together, we are making a difference and bringing light and hope to people living with HIV around the world.”

Carlile said, “Getting to perform for such a significant milestone of one of the most legendary Oscar parties is an absolute honor. I’m looking forward to celebrating Hollywood’s big night with close friends and supporters of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and helping bring awareness to an incredibly important cause.”

Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Presenting sponsors of the party include the singer’s Walmart exclusive Elton John Eyewear, Christian Lundberg & R. Martin Chavez in partnership with Equality Utah, Bob and Tamar Manoukian and Neuro Brands. Cadillac, Gilead Sciences, Robert K. Kraft, The Leonard & Judy Lauder Fund and MAC Viva Glam are co-sponsors.

“We want to remind people that while the coronavirus has consumed headlines for the past two years, HIV/AIDS is still a global epidemic,” Furnish said. “It remains paramount to continue raising funds and awareness toward issues affecting people living with and at risk of HIV, and there is no better platform than our annual Academy Awards Viewing Party to do just that.”

Foundation CEO Anne Aslett said, “While we’ve made great progress since the Foundation’s inception raising over $515 million for HIV/AIDS globally, there is still much work to be done for the 38 million people living with HIV. Today more than ever, supporting those people is an issue of equality. Everyone needs equal access to life saving support, and that is our goal in ending the AIDS pandemic.”