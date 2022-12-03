Dua Lipa Honored at Footwear News Achievement Awards

Dua Lipa levitated her status as an international megastar on Nov. 30 when she was honored with the inaugural Collection of the Year prize at the annual in New York City.

The “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” singer received warm rounds of applause at the ceremony dubbed by the fashion industry as the “Shoe Oscars.” Stepping onto the stage with her “Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2” collaborator, Billy Walsh, together they accepted the trophy in front of a star-studded crowd of industry footwear veterans and fashion lovers, including Carmelo Anthony, Nelly, Sofia Hublitz, Jordin Sparks, Sugar Ray Leonard, Fergie and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

“I want to say a massive thank you to the fans,” Lipa, who is this year’s Variety Hitmaker of the Year alongside Elton John, shared with the audience. “It’s because of them, because they wore the collection and I think that’s the reason why we are up here tonight.”

An equally impressive moment during the FNAAs transfixed attendees when Christian Louboutin took home the Lifetime Achievement Award. The iconic shoemaker was given a gushing video tribute by Blake Lively who exclaimed, “You’re just as kind to someone you meet in a store or one of my family members, to anyone you come across. And that humanity and that kindness and that soulfulness is why your brand is as lasting as it is.”

Following the “Gossip Girl” star’s presentation, actor Idris Elba took to the podium at Cipriani South Street and explained why his friend Louboutin is more than the synonymous red shoe sole he famously created.

Talking about the shoe artisan and namesake brand, he pointed out Louboutin’s humanitarian efforts are just as notable and deserving of the honor. Discussing the “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” pro bono collection that he and his wife Sabrina launched with the fashion house to support non-profit organizations that promote diversity and education he remarked, “I just want to tell you that story is a testament to the kind of person he is inside and outside of being an incredible designer.”

Joyfully accepting the award Louboutin commented, “A lot of my work that carries me every day is reactivated and is as vivid as my first day when I opened my first door in Paris on the 21st of October of 1991. That successful journey was never my goal. My main goal was and always is to live a beautiful journey by doing what you love and believing in the fact that love carries so many positive values. And if you let yourself be carried by them your life will be a beautiful one.”

Other fashion industry trailblazers honored at the lavish ceremony were Designer of the Year, Amina Muaddi, Social Impact Award winner Brandice Daniel, as well as Person of the Year, Dr. D’Wayne Edwards.