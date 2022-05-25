Campari Celebrates Creativity and Cinema in First Year as Official Partner of Cannes Film Festival

In its first year as an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Campari is celebrating the arts and creativity at the world’s most glamorous film festival.

Campari has had quite a presence in the South of France fest with an exclusive Campari lounge in the Palais des Festivals and an evening beach club party that was open to the public, drawing one of the biggest crowds at Cannes.

“At the heart of Campari, there’s a passion for creativity. We really believe in the power of unlocking creativity fueled by passion,” said Julka Villa, the CMO of Campari, in conversation with Variety at the Variety Studio presented by Campari at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Cinema is definitely the pinnacle of creativity,” Villa added. “For us, it was very natural to decide to cooperate with Festival de Cannes. It’s a place full of energy and a place where we can express the creativity and the passion for cinema that Campari has always had.”

Campari is perhaps best known for the Negroni, which happens to be the most popular cocktail in the world. This year, festival-goers were also sipping on a Campari spritz in the French Riviera. The spritz is the aperitivo combined with club soda and prosecco.

“Campari is a timeless, iconic brand, but the product is also very intriguing,” said Villa.

Campari opted to open their party to the public because they wanted to bring a sense of openness to the glitzy festival, which is typically exclusive to the biggest names in the film industry. By bringing A-list actors and directors to their private lounge in the Palais, the company established a sense of exclusivity that the glamorous festival is known for, but it also wanted to welcome all guests with open arms to enjoy themselves at their beach soireé, held on Saturday.

For the alcohol brand, partnering with Cannes was a major initiative, but the international company also has a presence at smaller festivals around the world.

“Here, the global industry gathers and that’s a big thing for the business of cinema,” Villa said of Cannes. “That’s why it’s so important for us to be here. But at other other festivals, that helps us to be ingrained in the local culture, even if also in their festival, you find people from different geographies working in cinema. I think it’s important to be present in both the smaller ones and the bigger one, like. Cannes.”