Brandy, Vivica A. Fox, Rima Fakih Slaiby Raise $450,000 for Best Buddies International

Friends and extended family of music and management company SALXCO gathered to support Rima Fakih Slaiby, wife of SALXCO founder Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, in her efforts to raise money for Best Buddies International.

A former Miss America, the director of philanthropy at SALXCO and Best Buddies’ talent relations board member, Fakih Slaiby co-hosted the 5th annual Best Buddies’ Celebration of Mothers in Malibu, California, this past Mother’s Day weekend alongside longtime supporter Vivica A. Fox. Singer and actress Brandy, a SALXCO client, performed at the event, which raised $450,000 to benefit the organization.

Best Buddies is a global volunteer movement committed to offering integrated living opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through one-on-one friendships, leadership training, jobs and much more.

In addition to the performance, after which Brandy pledged $50,000 to support the organization’s mission of inclusion, Best Buddies global ambassador Joshua Felder was recognized with the inaugural Excellence in Leadership Award.

Courtesy Best Buddies International

Attendees included Ashley Greene, Radha Mitchell, Greg Germann, Randall Park, Greg Fitzsimmons, Keely Shaye Smith and her son Paris, Sara Rue, Crystal Minkoff, Lana Parrilla, Maureen McCormick and Charlotte McKinney.

Fakih was joined by her husband as well as artists and songwriters Shenseea and Massari and notable guests Elyanna, Ilham, Draya Michele, Ava Maybee, Tara Conner and Adam Waheed.

SALXCO is home to the Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, among other music clients.

The event was sponsored by Live Nation, in addition to ABC Disney, Spotify, YouTube and the Wasserman Foundation.

Pictured (from left): Rima Fakih Slaiby, Brandy and Vivica A. Fox