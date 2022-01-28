Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Lana Del Rey Celebrate Interscope Exhibit at LACMA

Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and Olivia Rodrigo are just a few of the artists who stepped out Wednesday night for the opening of LACMA’s “Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined” exhibit.

The show features more than 50 artworks inspired by Interscope recording artists by 46 visual artists. Most are newly commissioned and are being presented for the first time.

Kelly Rowland and Ferrari Sheppard Getty Images for Interscope Reco

Highlights include Damien Hirst pieces inspired by Eminem, Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of Dr. Dre and Ed Ruscha’s work for 2Pac’s “All Eyez on Me.”

Other visual artists included in the exhibit include Jennifer Guidi, Shepard Fairey, Richard Prince, Cecily Brown, Chloe Wise, Burnt Toast, Rashid Johnson, Matthew Wong, Will Boone, Ferrari Sheppard, Takashi Murakami and Lucy Bull. Interscope musicians in the exhibit also include Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Machine Gun Kelly, Kendrick Lamar, Eve, No Doubt, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and May J. Blige. Following the exhibit, many of the pieces will used for reissues of albums.

Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto Getty Images for Interscope Reco

“Artists Inspired by Music” coincides with Interscope’s 30th anniversary. The exhibit was spearheaded by label partner Justin Lubliner, who asked co-founder Jimmy Iovine, current chairman John Janick, vice chairman Steve Berman and executive Josh Abraham to revisit the history of the label through the lens of visual art. The curator is the museum’s associate curator of decorative arts and design Staci Steinberger.

Towa Bird, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish Getty Images for Interscope Reco

The opening’s guest list also included Jared Leto, Fergie, Finneas, Karen O, Machine Gun Kelly, Kelly Rowland, Liberty Ross, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Tony Canal, Steve Stoute, The Game and Zack Bia.

Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Interscope Records Vice Chairman, Jimmy Iovine, Interscope Records Co-founder, Staci Steinberger, Exhibition Curator, Michael Govan, LACMA CEO, and John Janick, Interscope Records Chairman and CEO Getty Images for Interscope Reco

“Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined” runs at LACMA from Jan. 30-Feb. 13.