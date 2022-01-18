×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

andre leon talley
MORA/Everett Collection

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73.

Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large.

Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

Viola Davis shared a photo of herself and Talley together, writing “Rest well King.”

Tony Award and Oscar-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips called Talley a trailblazer. Phillips, who has worked with Madonna, Lenny Kravitz and Quentin Tarantino, described Talley as a “dapper gentleman, fashion editor, writer, journalist with a singular voice [and a] larger than life icon.”

“Always so kind and funny, his contribution to fashion and culture is one for the history books,” Phillips wrote. “Such sad news to hear of his passing.”

Actor Harvey Fierstein hailed Talley as a “truly original heart, spirit and mind.”

Diane von Furstenberg paid tribute to Talley writing, “Goodbye darling André. No one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did. No one was grander and more soulful than you were. The world will be less joyful. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years… I miss your loud screams… I love you soooo much.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane von Furstenberg (@therealdvf)

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of André Leon Talley,” wrote designer Bob Mackie. “Thank you for your knowledge and passion for fashion and glamour. You will be missed.”

“Slave Play” playwright Jeremy O’Harris also paid tribute. “For a little black gay boy who reached for the stars from the south there were few people I could look up to up there amongst the stars who looked like me just more fab except for you André,” O’Harris wrote. “For a generation of boys André Leon Talley was a beacon of grace and aspiration.”

“The Masked Singer” costume designer Marina Toybina posted “Rest in glory.”

Screenwriter Emily V. Gordon called Talley an inspiration and reminded her followers to watch his documentary, “The Gospel According to Andre.”

The Bravo show “Watch What Happens Live” honored Talley as “a force in fashion, a legendary storyteller.”

See more tributes below:

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad