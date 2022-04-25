Christina Aguilera and Ricky Martin to Perform at amfAR Cannes Gala

Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin and Charli XCX will perform at this year’s amfAR benefit at the Cannes Film Festival. Robert De Niro will also be honored at the 28th annual event.

amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, hosts the fashion show at Cannes Film Festival every year. This year’s show will be curated by Carine Roitfeld, a French fashion editor and supporter of amfAR best known for her work as the former editor-in-chief of Vogue France and for founding “CR Fashion Book.”

This year’s fashion show theme will be “Let’s Get Married,” and will feature designs from Oscar de la Renta, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Men, Givenchy, Gucci, Chanel, Saint Laurent, De Fursac, Balenciaga, Fendi, Tom Ford, Jacquemus, Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Armani, Alaia, Burberry, Versace, Alled Martinez, Monot, Nensi Dojaka and Dior, among others. The looks from the fashion show will be available for sale at a live auction during the event, hosted by Swiss art dealer Simon de Pury. The auction will also feature contemporary artwork and luxury items for sale. All proceeds will go to amfAR’s research.

The organization also announced the chairs for the gala: Baz Luhrmann, Carine Roitfeld, Caroline Scheufele, Cynthia Erivo, Ever Gabo Anderson, Kate Hudson, LaKeith Stanfield, Laura Linney, Lauren Remington Platt, Milla Jovovich, Sam Bankman-Fried, Vanessa Hudgens, Michelle Williams, Mohammed Al-Turki, amfAR Board Co-Chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt, Kevin McClatchy and amfAR Trustee Vin Roberti.

The amfAR gala will take place at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26. Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17 to May 28.