Amber Ruffin to Host Ebony Power 100 Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-nominated comedian and actor Amber Ruffin will host the 2022 Ebony Power 100 Gala.

Ruffin takes over emcee duties from 2021 host Wayne Brady; she’s no stranger to the spotlight after bringing the laughs weekly on Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show.” The late-night series, which mixes interviews, sketches and monologues, is now in its third season and has earned an armful of award nominations over the course of its run, including a Primetime Emmy nod for outstanding writing for a variety series, as well as Critics Choice, NAACP, GLAAD and Writers Guild of America nods.

Ebony Media Group’s annual event honors the achievements of 100 influential African Americans across various industries, including entertainment and the arts, business, politics, science, tech and medicine.

“The Ebony Power 100 Gala is one our tentpole events,” stated Ebony Media Group CEO Eden Bridgeman Sklenar. “This year’s list represents the best and brightest across fields and we are proud to celebrate and salute each of our honorees who we recognize as influential members of the community based on their impactful contributions to the culture and society at large.”

The 100 honorees span 10 categories and include last year’s best supporting actress Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, as well as last month’s Emmy-winning writer, actor and Variety cover star Quinta Brunson. The list of honorees also includes power couples like NFL player Russell Wilson and Ciara (who graced the cover of Ebony’s Sept-Oct issue) and Idris and Sabrina Elba, as well as Usher, H.E.R., Martin Lawrence, Sherri Shepherd, Kandi Buruss, TEMS and Saucy Santana. Ruffin is an honoree in this year’s “Media Mavens” category.

The black-tie celebration, presented by Coke Zero Sugar, will be held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 29.