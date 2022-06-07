Alaska 5000, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change to Perform at the Bourbon Room for L.A. Pride 2022

With L.A. Pride around the corner and Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” in full swing, the planets are aligned for a blowout weekend as the yearly event makes its debut in Hollywood, after more than 50 years of taking place in West Hollywood.

Case in point: On June 10 and 11, a slew of all-star drag queens will appear in “Drag: The Musical Live!” at the Bourbon Room Hollywood for three performances. “All Stars” Season 2 winner Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, “All Stars” Season 4 winner Monét X Change, “Drag Race” Season 12 competitor Jackie Cox, New York City-based queen Lagoona Bloo, “Fire Island” star Nick Adams and more are set to appear.

Additionally, “All Stars” Season 3 winner and musician Trixie Mattel will be in the DJ booth the evening of June 11 for her L.A. Pride Pink Party, which will directly follow the 9 p.m. performance of the musical. The show will also appear in the Pride Village Street Festival, a block party in partnership with L.A. Pride, where Alaska and Adams will perform cuts from the soundtrack at 4:30 p.m. on June 12 on the Hollywood Pride Village main stage. Manila Luzon, another season “Drag Race” alumna, will be hosting festivities that day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT at the Bourbon Room on Hollywood Blvd.

The soundtrack for “Drag: The Musical Live!” was released last month, and the performances this weekend will include the option to purchase meet-and-greets with the cast. The show was co-written and conceived by Alaska with collaborators Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon, and is directed by Spencer Liff. “Drag: The Musical” tells the story of two rival drag bars that go head-to-head for survival while facing financial troubles.

The soundtrack of the musical features even more drag and theater royalty, and features appearances from Alaska, Adams, Michelle Visage, Max von Essen, Bob The Drag Queen, Peppermint, Monét X Change, Jujubee, Fortune Feimster, Margaret Cho, Ginger Minj, Divina De Campo, Lagoona Bloo, Jamie Torcellini and Jack Rodman.