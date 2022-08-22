AAFCA Awards 2022: Courtney B. Vance, Robin Thede and More TV Honorees Talk Representation, Equal Pay and All-Black Writers’ Room

The African American Film Critics Association held its fourth annual AAFCA Awards on Saturday to honor outstanding work in television. During the ceremony, Courtney B. Vance, Robin Thede, Yvonne Orji and other honorees reflected on the importance of representation, opportunities for emerging talent, and equal pay for Black creatives in the industry.

“It takes a lot for me to physically move away from my family for nine months in a pandemic and do this work. It’s not something I take lightly,” Vance, who received the best TV acting (male) award for “61st Street,” said in his acceptance speech at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. “But I also do not take lightly the responsibility I have as a man — as a Black man, a husband, a father — to make sure that I help tell stories and make a difference for all of us.”

This year’s honorees also included “Bel-Air,” “Swagger,” “Women of the Movement” and Salli Richardson for “The Gilded Age.” Quinta Brunson not only scored the best TV comedy award, the “Abbott Elementary” creator, writer and producer was also honored with the AAFCA’s breakout star.

Insecure ” stars Yvonne Orji and Kendrick Sampson share a laugh at AAFCA TV Honors at the SLS Hotel on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” creator and star Robin Thede — who was awarded the accolade for best writing — emphasized how inclusion is not only necessary on screen, but behind the camera as well.

“When our writers start in the ‘Black Lady Sketch Show’ writers’ room, there always is a moment on their first day where they look around and go, ‘I knew it was all Black women, but I didn’t know it was all Black women,’ Thede said. “And I think that being in that space where we don’t have to explain what a Senegalese twist is, is the magic of the show.”

Thede continued, “Winning the writing award for me is so special — for all of us, is so special — because it means, of course, that we’ve made you laugh and you’ve enjoyed it. But more importantly, it means that our voices have been heard. And in a business where our voices are often imitated, and not celebrated, this is truly the honor.”

HBO’s “Insecure” received this year’s impact award, with Yvonne Orji and Kendrick Sampson accepting the award on the series’ behalf.

“It is truly an honor to be a part of such a culture-shifting show,” Sampson said. “The impact [‘Insecure’] had on the community, the fact that it showed us the blueprint for how to lead the community better than we found it — paying Black folks what they actually deserve,” he added.

Quincy Isaiah, Robin Thede, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Solomon Hughes attend AAFCA TV Honors at the SLS Hotel on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Orji then acknowledged “Insecure” showrunner and star Issa Rae: “Thank you for giving us all an opportunity and letting HBO know and other networks know that you can find and discover new talent. Even if they don’t have no IMDB credits, [they] are here now.”

The event’s presenters included Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”), Nicoo Annan and Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Laz Alonso (“The Boys”), Dondre Whitfield, Thomas Jones (“Johnson”), Tami Roman (“The Ms. Pat Show”), Kim Coles (“Finding Happy”), Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”) and Emayatzy Corinealdi.

Below is the full list of the 2022 AAFCA TV Honors Award Recipients:

Best TV Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Best TV Drama

“Ozark” (Netflix)

Best New Show

“Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Best Documentary

“Black and Missing” (HBO)

Best Limited Series/Special

“Women of the Movement” (ABC)

Best International Production

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

Breakout Star

Quinta Brunson

Best Ensemble

“Swagger” (Apple TV+)

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO)

Best Writing

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

Best TV Directing

Salli Richardson, “The Gilded Age” (HBO)

Best TV Acting (Female)

Patina Miller, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” (Starz)

Best TV Acting (Male)

Courtney B. Vance, “61st Street” (AMC)

Impact Award

“Insecure” (HBO)