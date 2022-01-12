Cannabis Retailer Sweet Flower Set to Open Flagship in Culver City

Sweet Flower is joining entertainment heavyweights Sony, Apple and Amazon in Culver City.

The cannabis retailer is set to open the doors of its flagship at 10000 Culver Blvd. on Jan. 21. Billed as the first dispensary in Culver City, the 3,150-square-foot emporium will offer 89 brands, of which 20% are BIPOC-owned — including Biko, SF Roots, Grizzly Peak, Sundae School, Agua De Flor and El Blunto.

The Culver City spot joins Sweet Flowers operating in West Hollywood, Studio City, Westwood and downtown. Hollywood collaborations have featured Chelsea Handler, Beats by Dre and the Kristen Wiig comedy “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” Sweet Flower was also the first retailer to carry Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s cannabis and lifestyle brand Houseplant.

“This month, Sweet Flower is delighted to be launching our flagship store in the global creative capital, Culver City, culminating a three year process which saw Sweet Flower ranked first, ahead of a large field of national MSOs and regional operators, solidifying our position as Los Angeles’ best cannabis retailer,” Sweet Flower CEO Tim Dodd tells Variety. “We believe focus, long term vision and commitment to community works, and our Culver City flagship builds on our successes in 2021.”

The company’s 2021 revenues grew by 50% over 2020, according to Dodd. “Sweet Flower is preparing three more licensed locations for launch in early-mid 2022, including Sweet Flower Pasadena, and has several additional license pursuits underway throughout the state,” he says.

If you can’t make it to one of the stores, Sweet Flower operates its own home delivery service. Since its founding three years ago, the company has donated $225,000 to community organizations and local nonprofits.