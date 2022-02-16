Get Ready for Awards Season Red Carpets With These Services and Products

With the Oscars and the Grammys around the corner, get a head start on looking and feeling your best on the red carpet step-and-repeat.

Studio Sashiko restorative tattoo artist Shaughnessy Otsuji is as skilled at creating lifelike, microbladed brows as she is at reconstructing realistic areolas for breast cancer survivors and transgender or nonbinary clients who have opted for top surgery. With a team of artists and a sleek new Arts District location (695 S. Santa Fe Ave., Ste. 101), the cosmetic artist — who also does guest spots at tattoo haven Bang Bang NYC and celebrity facialist Joanna Czech’s studio in Dallas — is adding to her client list with the likes of Rumer Willis and Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. “I love creating very fluffy, natural brows with lots of texture, dimension and movement,” says Otsuji, who opened Studio Sashiko’s first space outside Vancouver with husband Kyle Otsuji in 2015. To achieve camera-ready arches, Otsuji recommends allowing two to four weeks for healing. studiosashiko.com

• • •

Harry Goldenblatt of “And Just Like That …” isn’t the only one reaping the benefits of an Oura smart ring; the sleep and activity tracker has also been spotted on Gwyneth Paltrow, Orlando Bloom and Lindsey Vonn. The latest version, Gen3 (starting at $299), comes with temperature sensors that can help detect the onset of sickness, state-of-the-art sleep and heart-rate monitors, and daily personalized guidance to help wearers get their mind and body in the game ahead of a big day. ouraring.com

• • •

Denmark-based hair restoration clinic Harklinikken, beloved by Ricki Lake and celeb hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, is unveiling a flagship in Beverly Hills (9024 Burton Way). Through a customized regimen of products that address issues including hair health and thinning, clients can expect to see hairline results (think fine baby hairs) kick in at about three months. After all, it’s never too early to start thinking about the 2023 Oscars. harklinikken.com