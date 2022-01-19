Milliner Janessa Leoné Expands With Eco-Friendly Clothing Line; Dior Goes to the Gym With Technogym

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After conquering the hat world with timeless toppers sported by everyone from Meghan Markle to Adele, milliner Janessa Leoné (whose namesake line has expanded to include leather goods) now has her sights set on clothing with the launch of a sweater line. In true Leoné fashion, these aren’t just ordinary jumpers: Debuting with three minimalist styles ($300-$360) made from undyed natural wool, Leoné’s Réciproque label is domestically crafted from start to finish on Shaniko Wool farms around the U.S. Through a newly developed carbon initiative and a fully transparent production process, each of the biodegradable garments contributes to climate positivity. janessaleone.com

• • •

From Emily Ratajkowski to Pharrell Williams, there’s barely a hand in Hollywood that hasn’t sported a ring from either Hoorsenbuhs or Spinelli Kilcollin. Now the L.A.-based fine jewelry powerhouses are teaming up on a second ring collaboration combining Spinelli Kilcollin’s renowned interlocking link design with Hoorsenbuhs’ equally recognizable tri-link motif. The second iteration of the 333 Collection ($900-$10,600) features three architectural designs, available in yellow gold, sterling silver and diamond pavé. hoorsenbuhs.com; spinellikilcollin.com

• • •

Dior is setting foot in the home gym, thanks to a partnership with fitness brand Technogym. Bringing together fashion sensibility and tech savvy, the three-product collab features a treadmill, a multifunction bench and a wellness ball. The limited edition lineup is on display at Dior pop-up boutiques across the country, including Beverly Hills and SoHo, alongside the new Dior Vibe sportswear line, spotlighted in a campaign featuring athletes including two-time Olympic figure skating medalist Yuna Kim. dior.com