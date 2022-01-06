3 Need-to-Know L.A. Wellness and Beauty Treatments Favored by Zoë Kravitz, LeBron James and More

Under-the-radar aesthetician Jordan LaFragola’s keen eye for detail is hard to miss, from her jewel-box sanctuary tucked inside Charlie Chaplin’s former West Hollywood home to her all-natural facials. LaFragola honed her holistic approach to skin care during a decade working at prominent spas, leading to the development of her Flora Mirabilis face oil ($120) — a plant-based product loaded with nutrients that’s already gained a cult following. The blend is a standout in LaFragola’s bespoke treatments (starting at $200), which count Jimmy Kimmel and Sally Hershberger as fans. floramirabilis.com

Physical therapy is viewed as part of the wellness routine at Myodetox, the spa-like boutique clinic expanding across L.A., with locations in West Hollywood (8354 Santa Monica Blvd.), Brentwood (11611 San Vicente Blvd.) and a recently opened Studio City spot (12825 Ventura Blvd., Unit 3-103). Along with a team of therapists, founder Vinh Pham — who has worked with LeBron James and Olympics-bound snowboarder Chloe Kim — takes a game-changing preventive approach to physical therapy, identifying root causes of pain while “future-proofing” the body through hands-on therapy and corrective exercises. myodetox.com

Milk + Honey, the Texas-based spa known for its clean-ingredient philosophy, rejuvenating treatments and well-appointed spaces, has expanded to Los Angeles with a location in Brentwood (11826 San Vicente Blvd.) and another one soon to open in Culver City (8900 W. Venice Blvd., Ste. 102). Popular treatments are the signature massage (starting at $130) and facial (starting at $120) and the M + H pedicure ($60), as well as a slew of new, minimally invasive medical aesthetic procedures, such as dermaplaning and microneedling. Also on offer: a selection of beauty products, including the spa’s in-house line, which is favored by Zoë Kravitz. milkandhoneyspa.com