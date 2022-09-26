TEDxAccra Returns as Live Event With Agents of Change Theme – Global Bulletin

CONFERENCE

For the first time in six years, the TEDxAccra conference will return as a live event on Dec. 17, after being virtual for a few years. After last year’s theme, Forces That Unite, the 2022 theme is Agents of Change. The platform will continue to highlight Africans on the continent and in the diaspora that exemplify not just the theme, but what TED stands for, including bringing together voices that are heralding change, and impacting the African continent and her people.

Speakers include: Joshua Buatsi, professional boxer, 2019 British light heavyweight title holder and an Olympian; Del Titus Bawuah, an entrepreneur in tech, sustainability and cultural impact, and CEO and founder of Lili Smart City; and Adora Mba, founder and director of ADA contemporary art gallery.

The event is co-organized by Terry Kojo Oppong and Nana Ama Owusu-Agyemang, curated by Tim Struthers, Cecelia Adjei, Bright Tenbil and Kofi Apraku and executive produced by Brenda Mureithi for BLK HUT. It will be held at the University of Ghana, Cedi Conference Centre in Legon.