Alma Finds Its Groove at the Grove; Noah Schnapp’s Milkshakes; ‘Golden Girls’ Experience in Beverly Hills

The prime corner restaurant space at The Grove has been a French bistro, a deluxe pastry shop and now, in perhaps its most useful incarnation, Alma, a casual taco and cocktail spot downstairs with a bigger menu of dishes from several regions of Mexico upstairs. The upstairs menu was designed as a celebratory experience by chefs from Mexico City’s Grupo Hunan. Alongside traditional preparations like chicken mole, grilled skirt steak, Ensenada lobster and lamb barbacoa, don’t miss the hard-to-find escamoles. Known as Mexican caviar, they’re the subtly flavored, nutty-tasting eggs of black agave ants and are paired with epazote and guacamole for a bucket-list tasting experience. Alma stocks more than 100 types of tequila and mezcal, the better to make cocktails like the fruity, well-balanced Pirinola with tequila, tamarindo and lime. 189 The Grove Dr., Suite H-10, Los Angeles

The Chef Comes to You

Chef Curtis Stone has partnered with Gathar to introduce its home chef app in Los Angeles ahead of rolling out to other U.S. cities. Like Stone, owner of L.A.’s Maude and Gwen, the catering service started out Down Under, and lets customers select a chef or caterer to create anything from a charcuterie cocktail gathering to an elaborate sit-down dinner. “What differentiates Gathar is the quality,” Stone tells Variety. “We go through painstaking detail to vet and select the best chefs, who source only fresh, local ingredients.”

Milkshakes From the Upside Down

Noah Schnapp is bewitching fans on the latest season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” and he’s also the “chief snacking officer” at TBH — his own healthier version of Nutella’s popular hazelnut-cocoa spread. TBH has partnered with Gopuff Kitchen on a limited-time selection of TBH-laden milkshakes in espresso, strawberry and chocolate varieties. The shakes are available for delivery across the country — unlike the teens of “Stranger Things,” you won’t have to visit a Scoops Ahoy to try one. gopuff.com

Courtesy Peachy Keen/Al Ramos

New in New York: Peachy Keen

Despite the hordes of theatergoers, finding a suitable restaurant around Times Square isn’t always easy. Peachy Keen has stepped in to fill the need for a spot kids and teens will enjoy that also works for a festive, boozy pre-matinee brunch. Bedecked in very Instagrammable pastel ’70s-inspired decor, the Theater District restaurant features Southern-influenced comfort fare like chicken and dumplings, truffle mac and cheese with a welcome proliferation of fresh mushrooms and a smash burger with Pat LaFrieda beef. Should you also order the Disco Sally — a rum cocktail served in a flashing disco ball? Absolutely. 321 W. 44th St., New York

A Golden Experience

Tickets are now on sale for The Golden Girls Kitchen, a pop-up restaurant in Beverly Hills overseen by chef Royce Burke. Try the “Miami-style” Cuban sandwich or Sophia’s Lasagna, and check out the Drag Brunch on selected Sundays. Tickets, $39-$55.