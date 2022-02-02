Mike D, Kid Cudi Front Levi’s ’90s Nostalgia Campaign and More in Style News

If anyone epitomizes creativity and authenticity, it’s Mike D. The Beastie Boys founding member is one of seven artists tapped to star in Levi’s campaign for the latest iteration of its most famous style — the 501 ’90s jean. “I remember being 12 or 13 years old, looking at photos of the Clash and how they customized their jeans. Rolled them up with thick cuffs. Sometimes bleached them,” Mike D tells Variety, remembering his first pair of Levi’s. “They were also ripped and I think sometimes had safety pins. To me, at that age, it seemed beyond cool.” Also featured in the campaign: hip-hop artist Kid Cudi, model Nathan Westling, stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, stylist and influencer Gia Seo, artist-designer Tremaine Emory and model-musician Staz Lindes of punk band the Paranoyds. levi.com

• • •

Louis Vuitton has grown its footprint at the Beverly Center (8500 Beverly Blvd.) with a newly

designed boutique. A reflection of the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and heritage, the space showcases work from locally and internationally renowned artists, including an abstract painting by L.A.-based Erin D. Garcia and a collage work by British painter Russell Frampton. Now larger, the store houses an expanded selection of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, along with accessories, fragrances and jewelry.

• • •

Yoo-hoo! Minnie Mouse is finally the one wearing the pants around here. Timed to the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, the cartoon icon is trading in her red dress for a pantsuit in March, coinciding with Women’s History Month. Created by Stella McCartney, the progressive look is a riff on the British designer’s signature blue tuxedo — fashioned in responsibly sourced fabrics and complete with the Disney damsel’s trademark polka dots.