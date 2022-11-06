Justin Bieber Celebrates LAFC Major League Soccer Cup Win With Magic Johnson and Will Ferrell

If you spotted Justin Bieber while watching the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) win its first MLS cup Saturday afternoon, that’s because the pop superstar’s seats were practically on the field. And, from that distance (or lack thereof), Bieber’s pink beanie was impossible to miss.

Of course, LAFC already has star power, with an ownership group including TV & movie star Will Ferrell, Lakers legend Magic Johnson (both pictured above with Bieber and ET’s Kevin Frazier), and one of the most-prolific women’s soccer players of all time, Mia Hamm Garciaparra, among others. But the field-level suites at the Banc of California stadium are becoming just as star-studded as the owner’s box.

The aim of these suite seats is to get celebrity supporters right in the action, experiencing the waves of anxiety and excitement as the game unfolds. Essentially, it’s like sitting behind home plate at a Dodgers game or courtside as the Lakers play.

For the MLS finals, Bieber cheered on the black-and-gold alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber, as LAFC beat the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw in regulation. The thrilling win also made the home team the first to complete a Cup-Supporters’ Shield double since Toronto FC in 2017. The couple joined some of the regulars seen at field level this season, including Jaime Camil (who sang the National anthem during the semi-final match), Colin Hanks and Sia.

Sia at the 2022 MLS Cup match.

Johnson served as the honorary falconer for the title game — Owen Wilson played that role at the semi-finals in the week prior — before heading for the field suite seats with his family, where he also posed for selfies with a group of LAFC fans seated just above him in the open-air box.

“Great energy and atmosphere here today. I think Olly’s feeling it,” Wilson said on LAFC’s social media, referencing the famed bird. “So is everyone in the stadium.”

When it comes to atmosphere, the field seats are the place to be thanks to their proximity to the 3252 — the LAFC’s independent supporter’s union, who are probably better known as the raucous, drum-beating, flag-waving, super-supporters of the football club. Also spotted at the championship match were Wiz Khalifa, Madison Bailey (“Outer Banks”) and Rob McElhenney, who was among the Philadelphia Union fans in attendance (and who, with Ryan Reynolds, owns the Wrexham AFC football club in Wales).

Here’s a few more shots from the championship celebration:

Justin and Hailey Bieber pose at the 2022 MLS Cup.

Jaime Camil at the 2022 MLS Cup.

Colin Hanks cheers amid a crowd of LAFC fans.

The LAFC team raises the cup.