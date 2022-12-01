Olivia Colman ‘Proud’ of ‘Heartstopper’ Co-Star Kit Connor for Coming Out as Bisexual, Blasts ‘People Who Bullied Him’ on Social Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Olivia Colman has “Heartstopper” co-star Kit Connor’s back.

Eighteen-year-old Connor recently came out as bisexual after he was relentlessly questioned on social media about his sexuality. Colman, who plays his mother on the Netflix series, shared at the L.A. premiere of her buzzy new drama “Empire of Light” that she is “so proud” of Connor.

“I am so proud of him, but I am not proud of how people bullied him,” Colman told Variety on Thursday night. “I think people should be allowed to have their own journey.

“But I’m incredibly proud of him as a young man to deal with all of that and be in the spotlight. It’s unfair,” she continued. “But he’s amazing. He’s a very beautiful human being.”

In Connor’s Twitter post on Oct. 31, he wrote, “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

In “Heartstopper,” Connor plays Nick Nelson, a popular rugby player who develops a romantic relationship with Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring.

Alice Oseman, the creator, writer and showrunner of “Heartstopper,” replied to Connor’s tweet: “I truly don’t understand how people can watch ‘Heartstopper’ and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing.”

Colman joined “Heartstopper” after previously working with its director, Euros Lyn, on “Broadchurch.”

“I said yes before I had read it and when I read it, I went, ‘Oh, it’s really important,'” Colman said. “If any of my children experienced that, I’d want them to know that the world can be beautiful and accepting and loving.”

“Heartstopper” is currently in production on Season 2.