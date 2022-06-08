Kristen Stewart to Attend Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project Benefit (EXCLUSIVE)

Charlize Theron is lining up another star-studded benefit for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

I can exclusively report that her guest list for the 2022 Block Party on June 11 will include Theron’s “Snow White and the Huntsman” co-star Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Patty Jenkins, Seth MacFarlane, Mary McCormack, David Oyelowo, June Diane Raphael, Paul Sheer, Lauren Conrad, Sofia Boutella, Jordana Brewster, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Lilly Singh.

The festivities, taking place on the Universal backlot, will include a screening of “Jurassic World Dominion” following a Q&A with the film’s director Colin Trevorrow and stars Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Jeff Goldblum and Mamoudou Athie and writer Emily Carmichael.

“Jurassic” producers Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy are also expected to attend as is Universal boss Donna Langley.

Wyclef Jean is set to perform during the after party.

“I’m so grateful that we’re able to bring this event back for a second year in support of CTAOP and it’s going to be a really fun night,” Theron tells me. “We have a performance by Wyclef Jean and ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ — what’s better than drinking, dancing and dinosaurs? I’m honored that we’re all able to come together, so we can continue our work for youth in Africa.”

The menu will be curated by chefs Andrew Zimmern and Melissa King and is inspired by international street food.

CTAOP’s mission is to support the health, education and safety of young people in Africa.

Last year’s inaugural Block Party featured a screening of “F9: The Fast Saga.”

Also included on Sunday’s program are a bandana customizing booth, tarot card reader, tequila tasting and a mechanical bull. Sponsors include Sponsors include Dior, Universal, Ascent Global Logistics, The Little Market, WME, XX Artists, Bloomberg, Pernod Ricard, Whispering Angel, Breitling and Ultimate Kronos Group, many of which have donated items for the silent and live auctions.A