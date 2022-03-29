Julia Fox’s ‘Masterpiece’ Memoir Announcement: Watch the Full Interview (EXCLUSIVE)

No one should be surprised by how Julia Fox is embracing and enjoying her fame.

While the New York native first attracted attention playing Adam Sandler’s mistress in “Uncut Gems,” Fox’s spotlight intensified when she briefly dated Kanye West earlier this year.

“It comes so naturally to me,” she told me Sunday at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. “It’s like, don’t give that girl a stage, because I’ll just run with it. I really feel that way. I’m just having so much fun with it.”

She continued, “I don’t want to sound, like, cocky or anything, but it really feels natural and I feel like that maybe means something. I don’t know, but I’m so unfazed.”

Fox said she is currently shooting director Tony Kaye’s dark comedy “Trainer” with Vito Schnabel and Steve Van Zandt. “I have a lot of other projects in the works as well,” she said. “There’s a lot coming creatively, artistically in that realm as well.”

One of those other projects is a book. While she was mum on details because she’s “superstitious” about giving too much away, Fox said, “So far, it’s a masterpiece, if I do say so myself.”

I asked, “Is it fiction? Is it a memoir?”

“It was like a memoir at first, but now it’s just like my first book, you know?” she said. “So, yeah, that’ll be coming out soon.”

Fox was nominated for the breakthrough actor award at the 2019 Gotham Awards for her work in “Uncut Gems.” The Safdie Brothers film marked her acting debut.