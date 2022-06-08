Christina Aguilera to Stage Mini ‘Lady Marmalade’ Reunion During Los Angeles Pride Performance (EXCLUSIVE)

Christina Aguilera is going all out for her upcoming performance at L.A. Pride.

The vocal powerhouse is set to take the stage on June 11 at L.A. State Historic Park. Sources tell me that she’s recruited Mya for a mini reunion of their 2011 hit “Lady Marmalade” remake from the soundtrack of the Baz Luhrmann-directed “Moulin Rouge!” movie. I also hear that members of the national touring company of the “Moulin Rouge!” stage musical will be accompanying them. The original remake, which earned a Grammy nomination for best pop collaboration, also features Pink, Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliott.

Aguilera is said to be planning an hour-long set for her LGBTQ fans. Xtina is also working out the details on some more surprises during her show.

The evening’s program, presented by TikTok, also includes performances on the main stage from Anitta, Michaela Jaé, Bob the Drag Queen, Rebecca Black and Grag Queen.

The following day, the L.A. Pride Parade will return to Hollywood Boulevard, site of the world’s first permitted gay pride parade in 1970. The post-parade Pride Village celebration takes place on Hollywood Boulevard between Cahuenga Boulevard and Vine Street. Celebrity Grand Marshal is “Hacks” star Mark Indelicato with Paula Abdul serving as Icon Gran Marshal and Sir Lady Java as Community Grand Marshal.

L.A. Pride comes a week after the inaugural WeHo Pride Weekend. The west side’s concert component, Outloud: Rising Voices, featured performances by Marina, Lil’ Kim, Years & Years and Jessie J. Janelle Monáe served as the parade’s Grand Marshal Icon and JoJo Siwa as the Next Gen Icon.