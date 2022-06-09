Academy Marching in L.A. Pride Parade for First Time — With Giant Oscar in Tow (EXCLUSIVE)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is stepping out for LGBTQ Pride.

Variety can exclusively report that the Academy will march for the first time in the Los Angeles Pride Parade on June 12 in Hollywood. A giant Oscar statuette will be along for the ride on a specially-designed trolley.

“We’re proud and excited the Academy will participate in the L.A. Pride March this year for the first time,” Academy vice president of impact and operations Jeanell English said in a statement. “Our presence this weekend at the parade helps foster our goal of creating and sustaining an inclusive, safe film community where our LGBTQ+ employees, Academy members and artists around the world are visible, engaged and valued.”

About 75 people, including Academy leadership, staff and their families, are expected to participate.

In conjunction with the Academy Museum, marchers will be wearing t-shirts emblazoned with Oscar statuettes across the front in each color of the pride flag while handing out branded swag to attendees. The theme for the Academy’s participation is The Future of Film Is Inclusive.

Pride is also being celebrated with an LGBTQ hub at aframe.oscars.org along with special screenings at the Academy Museum, including “The Watermelon Woman With Greetings From Africa,” “Making Love,” “All That Jazz,” “My Own Private Idaho” and “Happy Together With Chungking Express.”

The Pride Parade returns to Hollywood this year, where the first permitted gay parade in the world was held in 1970. Kickoff is at Hollywood and Cahuenga at 10:30 a.m. PT on June 12 and heads west before turning south on Highland to Sunset and then ending at Cahuenga. “Hacks” star Mark Indelicato serves as Celebrity Grand Marshal with Paula Abdul as Icon Grand Marshal and Sir Lady Java as Community Grand Marshal.

The post-parade Pride Village celebration takes place on Hollywood Blvd. between Cahuenga Blvd. and Vine St.