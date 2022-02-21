U.K. to Drop All COVID Restrictions, Prime Minister Confirms; Self-Isolation, Free Testing Axed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the U.K. is set to drop the last few COVID restrictions, including the requirement to self-isolate following a positive COVID-19 test.

The restrictions will end on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Johnson made the announcement in the House of Commons on Monday.

The changes mean that people who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer be legally required to self-isolate although the government advises they should stay at home in the same way that someone with flu should consider staying at home.

Non-vaccinated contacts will not need be required to self-isolate either.

Free COVID testing will also be scrapped under the new guidance as well as the requirement for vaccinated people who come into contact with a positive case to test for seven days.

In addition, Johnson has said contact tracing will come to an end, as well as payments to those who are self-isolating. The legal obligation for people to tell employers when they self-isolate will also end from Thursday.

From March 24, enhanced statutory sick pay will be removed, meaning those who test positive can only claim from the fourth day they are off work sick.

From April 1, free testing will end and the government will no longer recommend COVID certification in some venues. From Jan. 27, no venues in the U.K. were required to use COVID certification but could request it if they chose to (the same guidance applied to face masks). However, the NHS app will still continue to show people’s vaccination status for the purposes of international travel.

The government also indicated that from this date, they will no longer advise people to self-isolate following a positive test, although those who test positive will be ‘encouraged’ to do so.

However, vulnerable people will continue to get access to free tests if they are symptomatic. Others will be able to access them if they pay.

The rules only apply to England. According to reports, Northern Ireland has also scrapped all its restrictions while Wales remains at “alert level zero” and Scotland still has some rules in place.

The government has published a new guide, titled “Living With COVID-19,” setting out its roadmap to living alongside the virus.