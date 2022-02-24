The Queen Postpones Further Engagements Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Britain’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has postponed further engagements following her COVID-19 diagnosis, according to reports.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Press Association reported that they had been told by Buckingham Palace staff that the Queen had “postponed two virtual audiences in the wake of her Covid diagnosis.”

The Queen has been at Windsor Castle since Sunday, when Buckingham Palace first confirmed she had been diagnosed with COVID. Two days later they said she was suffering from “mild cold like symptoms.”

“She has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” the statement from the palace continued.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Queen, who celebrates 70 years on the throne this year, had her regular weekly meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, although the meeting was via telephone.

It is unknown which virtual engagements she had been expected to attend on Thursday.

Despite turning 96 in April, the Queen continues to carry out a number of public engagements, which involve speaking to both members of the public and heads of state. Many of these have been virtual since the start of the pandemic although in recent months some have been in person.

Next month her engagements include a reception with hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps at Windsor Castle, a Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey and a thanksgiving service in memory of her husband, Prince Philip, who died last April at the age of 99.

Days after Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s diagnosis, a Hollywood blog circulated a rumor that the Queen had died, claiming they had heard the news from “sources close to the Royal Kingdom” before apologizing for the error the following day. Confusingly, the apology was soon followed by a tweet from the blog’s owner, Jason Lee, retracting the apology and claiming to stand by the story.

The Queen’s son, Prince Charles, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 just a week before his mother. It is the second time he has caught the virus.