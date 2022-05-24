Texas Elementary School Shooting Leaves 14 Students, One Teacher Dead

Fourteen students and a teacher were killed on Tuesday after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The governor said the 18-year-old suspect, Salvador Romas, is also dead. “It is believed that responding officers killed him,” Abbott said. Romas allegedly also shot his grandmother before entering the school. Her condition is unknown.

“He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said, adding that two police officers were shot but are in stable condition.

The shooter allegedly had a handgun and possibly a rifle, Gov. Abbott said. In a statement, Uvalde Medical Hospital said it was treating 15 students in its emergency department following the shooting. San Antonio hospital University Health said it had two patients from the incident — a child and an adult woman, who is in critical condition. The condition of the child is unknown. The Children’s Hospital in San Antonio said it is also treating patients from the shooting.

Politicians and celebrities took to Twitter to condemn the massacre and offer prayers for the victims and their families.

LeBron James wrote, “My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously ‘AT SCHOOL’ where it’s suppose to be the safest!”

“Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson wrote, “insane that we just keep living like this. really don’t want to. tired of gun violence.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wrote, “Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde. We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”

Responding to his tweet, Ana Navarro-Cardenas wrote, “If you are one of the spineless cowards held hostage by the gun-lobby and have been an obstacle to sensible gun reform, just shut the fuck up, right now.”