Texas Elementary School Shooting Reignites Online Outrage: ‘Our Inaction Is a Choice’

A wave of outrage has reemerged online in response to a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, which has left at least 14 students and one teacher dead. As prominent figures condemn the massacre and offer prayers for the victims and their families, the tragedy has reignited calls for politicians to urgently enact stricter gun control legislation in the United States.

Tuesday’s tragedy at Robb Elementary School marks the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. in 2012 left 20 first graders and six adults dead.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wrote, “Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde. We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”

Responding to his tweet, Ana Navarro-Cardenas wrote, “If you are one of the spineless cowards held hostage by the gun-lobby and have been an obstacle to sensible gun reform, just shut the fuck up, right now.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom emphasized the urgent need for commonsense gun safety, writing “This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice.”

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James extended his condolences to those directly impacted by the killing, writing “My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school.”

“Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson wrote that it is “insane that we just keep living like this. really don’t want to. tired of gun violence.”

Musical artist Finneas emphasized the urgent need for stricter gun control laws in the U.S., saying that “Anyone saying ‘now isn’t the time to talk about gun control’ doesn’t care that kids got fucking murdered today.”

See more calls to action below:

GUN CONTROL NOW!

