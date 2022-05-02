Roe v. Wade Set to Be Overturned by Supreme Court, Striking Down Abortion Rights, According to Leaked Draft Opinion

The Supreme Court has privately voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, striking down the case that has guaranteed basic abortion rights in the U.S. since its 1973 ruling.

News regarding the judicial body’s decision comes from a majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito Jr., which Politico obtained and published on Monday evening. The leaked document represents a stunning, largely unparalleled breakdown of the Supreme Court’s confidentiality. Politico says it has authenticated the draft.

In the 98-page draft opinion, Justice Alito writes that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start.” The document also renounces the 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — which maintained rights established by Roe v. Wade.

The Court’s final opinion is not expected to be released until late June. According to Politico, the leaked document dates to early February. Votes and language can change in the weeks before the final opinion is released.

More to come…